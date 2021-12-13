Trial subscriptions are those that have an introductory trial period or initial promotional discount. E.g. ‘free for 30 days’ or ‘half price for your first month’.
Start
- Intro to Paddle
- Are my trial subscriptions compliant?
- Are there any requirements for trial subscriptions?
- Do I need an SSL certificate to use Paddle?
- Do you offer localised checkouts?
- Does Paddle integrate with Wordpress?
- Does Paddle support 3rd party online stores?
- Does Paddle support subscription-based sales models?
- Essentials to sign up/create a Paddle account
- How do I change my vendor account name?
- How is Paddle affected by Brexit?
- How Paddle is able to take on your VAT and tax responsibilities
- Selling a Mac app with trials & licensing?
- The legal relationship between Paddle and you
- What am I not allowed to sell on Paddle?
- What are trial subscriptions?
- What currencies do you support?
- Which countries are supported by Paddle?
- Which payment methods do you support?
- Why do I need to select 'taxable categories' for my products?
- Set up Paddle
- Account Verification
Need more help?
Login to your Paddle account to chat directly with our Seller Support Team or…