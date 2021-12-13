Changing your vendor name

You can edit your vendor name in the Account Settings page.

The “Legal Name” should be your company name, it’s usage is explained below. “Contact Name” should be the name of the owner of the account - we’ll use this when a member of the team gets in touch.

If you have previously already received a payout and want to change your legal company name, please contact sellers@paddle.com for assistance.

Where is the Legal Name used?

Your Legal Name is included on your checkout as well as in emails* sent to customers after purchasing your products; helping them to identify their purchase.

*If the “Company Display Name” is set, we will use this within the customer emails instead.

Relating to this, we’d also recommend setting a “statement description”, alongside your vendor name, this is used to help customers identify purchases on their statement.