You can sign up for a Paddle account and start selling immediately.

Simply create a product or subscription plan to obtain your checkout link. Here is a step-by-step guide to creating your first product. You will have to add your website domain to your list of approved domains in order to launch the checkout successfully.

Remember to fill in your details and configure your setup in:

Please consult our developer documentation for more complex integrations.

We conduct periodic reviews of our sellers to ensure they comply with our terms of use.