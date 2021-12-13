By selling your product through Paddle, you can immediately accept purchases via:

Cards (including Mastercard, Visa, Maestro, American Express, Discover, Diners Club, JCB, UnionPay, and Mada)

PayPal

Alipay (in Early Access)*

iDEAL*

Google Pay (Chrome only)*

Apple Pay (HTTPS pages on Safari only)*

Wire Transfers (ACH/SEPA/BACS)*

See our documentation section for more details and restrictions.

You will not need any merchant accounts with any payment gateway, PayPal, or Apple Pay; only your Paddle account. We manage a relationship with PayPal and our payment processors to ensure that all our sellers get the best possible rates, and the most reliable service.

Paddle is the merchant of record for your transactions: find out what that means here.

* Only available for one-time payment products