The Paddle Checkout is localized in the following languages:

English

German

Spanish

French

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Dutch

Swedish

Norwegian

Danish

Polish

Portuguese

Russian

Chinese (Simplified)

Arabic

The Paddle checkout automatically decides which language to display based on the active language within the user’s web browser.

We’re actively gauging interest in further languages to expand the range of localizations. Feel free to reach out at here with the country and language you are interested in.