Do you offer localised checkouts?

The Paddle Checkout is localized in the following languages:

  • English
  • German
  • Spanish
  • French
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Dutch
  • Swedish
  • Norwegian
  • Danish
  • Polish
  • Portuguese
  • Russian
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Arabic

The Paddle checkout automatically decides which language to display based on the active language within the user’s web browser.

We’re actively gauging interest in further languages to expand the range of localizations. Feel free to reach out at here with the country and language you are interested in.

