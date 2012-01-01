Here's what the report covers:

If you are looking to track the cancellations of subscriptions within a specified time frame, this report will serve as a vital tool. It extensively covers the following aspects:

Subscription ID: This unique identifier can help you pinpoint each specific subscription in the Paddle dashboard, particularly under the Subscribers section. Product ID: An automatically generated unique number assigned to every product created in the Catalog. Plan Name: The designated name of the subscription plan as stipulated when created in the Catalog. Date Subscribed: This records the date on which a buyer opted into the subscription. Billing Date: Keeps a tab on the upcoming renewal date for the subscription. Cancellation Date: Marks the precise date when the subscription was annulled. Reason: Provides insight into the method or reason behind the subscription’s cancellation.

Additional resources:

For a more rounded understanding and effective management of subscriptions, you might find the following resources handy:

Upgrade & Downgrade Subscriptions: Detailed guidance on how to manage subscription level changes.

Cancel and Pause a Customer's Subscription: Steps to either temporarily halt or permanently terminate a subscription.

Payment Failures: Insights into handling and preventing issues related to payment failures.















