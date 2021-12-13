Our checkouts are heavily optimised for conversion. Swiftly pushing the customer through the checkout process, collecting only the required data to process their order.

In some circumstances, you’ll want to collect additional information from your users during the checkout process. For example, company name, full address, and more.

If you wish to collect and store additional data during the checkout prcoess, we suggest you collect it ahead of invoking the Paddle checkout in a basic user interface designed by your team. You can then take advantage of the “passthrough” technology (documented in our checkout docs) to associate this additional data with an order.

For help with collecting additional customer data with the checkout, don’t hesitate to contact a member of the team here.