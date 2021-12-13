Subscription businesses generally treat MRR as one of their key KPIs, and as an excellent indicator of business health. It’s a great metric to prompt questions, and identify plans, products or customer cohorts which may need a little more attention in order to keep them happy and growing.
Some of the main questions which are answered by MRR include:
- How much revenue can I expect to make every month?
- Is my subscription business growing?
