Subscription businesses generally treat MRR as one of their key KPIs, and as an excellent indicator of business health. It’s a great metric to prompt questions, and identify plans, products or customer cohorts which may need a little more attention in order to keep them happy and growing.

Some of the main questions which are answered by MRR include:

How much revenue can I expect to make every month?

Is my subscription business growing?

