What information does the report contain?
If you're dealing in one-time products utilising our SDKs, the Sent Licenses Report is a crucial tool to keep track of all the licenses dispatched to buyers through Paddle. Here's a breakdown of the data encapsulated in this report:
- Order ID: A distinct identifier that is generated with each new order.
- Product ID: A unique number allocated to each product when it is created in the Catalog.
- Product Name: The designated name assigned to the product in the Catalog.
- Customer Email: The email address to which the license was sent.
- License Code: The specific code of the license that was sent to the customer.
- Date Sent: The exact date the license was dispatched to the customer.
- Paddle Issued License: This indicates whether Paddle or the seller generated the license.
- Paddle License ID: A unique series of numbers that serve as the internal ID for licenses generated by Paddle.
What should you be mindful of?
- Licenses can either be generated by Paddle or by you. Regardless of the origin, both types of licenses can be propagated via Paddle, ensuring a centralised system for tracking and management.
Additional Resources
For a more detailed insight into utilising SDKs to enhance your product sales, please check out the following section in our Dev Docs.