How are my earnings calculated?

For the purpose of this example we assume a UK buyer who purchases from a Paddle vendor who uses tax inclusive pricing, meaning VAT is charged as part of the total order amount. 

Example Calculation:

StepAmount ($)Description
Total order amount120The total amount charged in the order.
Product amount100Because VAT is included in the price, the cost of the plan works out to $100.
VAT20Of the $100, the VAT for UK is 20%
Paddle fee6.5From the total ($120) we calculate our fee
Earnings93.5We take our fee and VAT which leaves $93.5 as your earnings

