How are my earnings calculated?

For the purpose of this example we assume a UK buyer who purchases from a Paddle vendor who uses tax inclusive pricing, meaning VAT is charged as part of the total order amount.
Example Calculation:
|Step
|Amount ($)
|Description
|Total order amount
|120
|The total amount charged in the order.
|Product amount
|100
|Because VAT is included in the price, the cost of the plan works out to $100.
|VAT
|20
|Of the $100, the VAT for UK is 20%
|Paddle fee
|6.5
|From the total ($120) we calculate our fee
|Earnings
|93.5
|We take our fee and VAT which leaves $93.5 as your earnings