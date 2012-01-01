What is the Transactions Report?
The Transactions Report is your gateway to an extensive log of every transaction executed, encompassing initial payments, renewal payments, and one-time payments. Let's delve into the details this report entails:
- Order ID: A distinctive number that's generated whenever a new order is placed.
- Order Status: Tracks the current status of an order, which might range from completed, disputed, refunded to partially refunded.
- Order Type: Specifies whether the order pertains to subscriptions or one-time products.
- Product ID: A unique identifier assigned to each product when formulated in the catalog.
- Product Name: The specific name given to a product in the Catalog.
- Product Taxable Category: The tax category that a product falls under within the catalog.
- Customer Email: The email ID of the customer associated with a specific order.
- Customer Country: Indicates the country where the customer resides.
- Customer Zip Code: Displays the customer's zip code linked to the order.
- Coupon Applied: Notes whether a coupon was applied during the transaction, including the particular coupon used.
- Quantity: Reflects the total quantity of products or subscriptions purchased by a customer.
- Total: The comprehensive amount paid by a customer during a transaction.
- Tax: The aggregate tax imposed on a transaction.
- Fee: The cumulative Paddle fee incurred for a transaction.
- Currency: The specific currency utilised in a given transaction.
- Balance Earnings: Calculated as the total amount minus the tax and Paddle fees.
- Balance Currency: Can vary between USD, GBP, or EUR, contingent on the balance currency of your account at the time of each transaction.
- Source: Indicates the origin of the order.
- Checkout: Represents the distinct checkout link associated with every transaction.
- Date: The exact date a transaction was conducted.
What does the report not cover?
While the report is comprehensive, here are a few aspects it does not encapsulate:
- Manual invoices are not included.
- Chargeback fees are not logged within this report.
- It serves as a log of transactions but does not recalculate the balance.
- Refunds are not documented in this report.