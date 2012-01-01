ForwardAugust 8th: We unveil what’s coming next for Paddle’s products   Join us
Your Guide to the Transfers Report

What can you find in the report?

The Transfers Report on Paddle is your go-to tool to track and manage the payouts made to your account. It offers details on both paid and in-progress payouts, providing insights on the following parameters:

  1. Transfer ID: A unique identifier generated at the commencement of a payout process.
  2. Amount: Represents the payout amount after the subtraction of any fees, taxes, and possible bank fees.
  3. Currency: The type of currency in which the payout is conducted, as set in your payout settings.
  4. Status: Indicates the current state of the payout, whether it has been completed or is still underway.
  5. Date: Marks the exact date and time the payout was processed, adhering to the UTC time zone.

Critical points to remember:

  • The report displays only one line for each payout. This is significant to note because each payout essentially comprises two separate payments: one originating from our US entity and another from our UK entity.

Further guidance:

To delve deeper into understanding the payout process at Paddle, please consult this guide.

