What can you find in the report?

The Transfers Report on Paddle is your go-to tool to track and manage the payouts made to your account. It offers details on both paid and in-progress payouts, providing insights on the following parameters:

Transfer ID: A unique identifier generated at the commencement of a payout process. Amount: Represents the payout amount after the subtraction of any fees, taxes, and possible bank fees. Currency: The type of currency in which the payout is conducted, as set in your payout settings. Status: Indicates the current state of the payout, whether it has been completed or is still underway. Date: Marks the exact date and time the payout was processed, adhering to the UTC time zone.

Critical points to remember:

The report displays only one line for each payout. This is significant to note because each payout essentially comprises two separate payments: one originating from our US entity and another from our UK entity.

Further guidance:

To delve deeper into understanding the payout process at Paddle, please consult this guide.