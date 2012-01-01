What is the Balance Report?

The Balance Report provides an extensive overview of your account's balance activity, tracking all movements and alterations occurring in your account balance. This includes all transactions, financial adjustments, and changes that have taken place.

What filters can be used to narrow down information in the Balance Report?

You can utilise several filters to better understand your account's balance activities. These filters include:

1. Ledger Event: Allows you to view specific events in the report, with the following options:

: Focuses on manual adjustments made to your account balance Chargeback : Indicates instances where a chargeback was subtracted or when a commission was refunded to your balance

: Displays refunds related to subsequent subscription renewals, excluding initial subscription payment refunds Subscription Payment Refund Reversal: A deprecated filter

2. Include Ledger Narratives: Selecting this option will append a brief description to each entry, offering more context.

What specific information is contained in the Balance Report?

The Balance Report comprehensively includes the following data elements:

: Categories an event falls under, like order, subscription, chargeback, etc. Date: Marks the exact date and time an event transpired, recorded in UTC.







