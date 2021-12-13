The most important thing to note about MRR, is that the billed value of all subscriptions - whether you’re selling on daily, weekly, monthly or annual billing cycles - is converted into their monthly equivalent. We do this in the following way:

If the subscription is billed daily - we divide the invoice charge by the plan length and multiply by 30.

- we divide the invoice charge by the plan length and multiply by 30. If the subscriptions is billed weekly - we divide the invoice charge by the plan length and multiply by 4.33.

- we divide the invoice charge by the plan length and multiply by 4.33. If the subscription is billed monthly - we divide the invoice charge by the plan length.

- we divide the invoice charge by the plan length. If the subscription is billed annually - we divide the invoice charge by the plan length and divide by 12.

For monthly subscriptions, we use the actual value charged, as there is no need to convert this further.