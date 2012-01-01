What is the License Activations Report?

The License Activations Report provides insights into how many of your buyers have installed your app, activated your product, or initiated your programme via Paddle. It is particularly relevant if you are selling one-time products using Paddle's SDKs.

What data does the License Activations Report include?

The report encapsulates the following details:

Activation ID : A 7-digit number that represents a specific activation instance.

: A 7-digit number that represents a specific activation instance. Paddle License ID : Generally, a 7-digit number associated with a Paddle license.

: Generally, a 7-digit number associated with a Paddle license. Product ID : Typically, a 6-digit number assigned to each product.

: Typically, a 6-digit number assigned to each product. Product Name : The name assigned to a product.

: The name assigned to a product. Email : The email used by the buyer during the activation of the license, which might be different from the email used during the order.

: The email used by the buyer during the activation of the license, which might be different from the email used during the order. License Code : A unique and string facilitating the activation of purchased rights for a specific application or service.

: A unique and string facilitating the activation of purchased rights for a specific application or service. Device ID : An exclusive, anonymised string identifying individual computers globally, used for identification during interactions with servers.

: An exclusive, anonymised string identifying individual computers globally, used for identification during interactions with servers. Date: The date and time when the data was recorded.

Are there any crucial notes about the License Activations Report?

Certainly! Here are some important aspects to note: