Monthly Recurring Revenue, commonly known as MRR, is a way of measuring predictable revenue streams from your subscriptions. It tells you, at any given point of time, how much recurring revenue your business can expect to earn in a month.
We take the revenue generated from all of your customers and convert it into a monthly format. Each time a new customer subscribes they will be added to the cumulative total. In addition to the new recurring revenue, we also consider
- MRR Churn - If a customer churns their monthly revenue will be deducted from your MRR.
- MRR Expansion - If a customer upgrades, changes plan, or has their monthly bill increased, the difference will be added to your MRR.
- MRR Contraction - If a customer downgrades, changes plan, or has their monthly bill decreased, the difference will be subtracted from your MRR.
- In addition to above, following items are also considered in calculating the MRR:
- Tax and Paddle’s fees
- Any foreign-currency subscriptions are converted into your primary currency at current exchange rates.
We do not consider following items in calculating your MRR: - One-time payments and metered charges - Free trials - Discounts and coupons applied - We use the underlying subscription price to calculate the MRR, and not the discounted or reduced price of the subscription if a discount or coupon has been applied.
MRR for the day is calculated at 6am UTC everyday.