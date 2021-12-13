The Billing charts in Paddle’s platform are designed to give you real-time, accurate data on your revenue and transactions. Below we explain how this is all calculated, so you know which variables are included and which aren’t.

Revenue

The Revenue chart shows, for the selected time period, earned money from completed transactions. This means adding your ‘earnings’ from:

Completed subscription payments

One-off transactions

B2B Invoicing paid invoices

Recovered checkouts which complete and pay

Affiliate revenue (where you are an affiliate through Paddle for another software company and have referred traffic to them that transacts)

The ‘earnings’ for each of these means that from the gross amount Paddle receives, we deduct any fees, taxes and charges applicable. Then we sum all of this to reach your total Revenue for the period.

Note that this means the number does not account for any balance adjustments that take place such as refunds or chargebacks.

Also, because we’re only looking at paid transactions, this number doesn’t include trialling or free subscriptions or unpaid/overdue B2B invoices.

Transactions

This is the total count of transactions and paid B2B invoices for the selected time period.

Again this excludes trialling subscriptions, free subscriptions, and unpaid/overdue B2B invoices. It basically counts the same transactions used in the Revenue number, above.

Average Transaction

This is essentially the Revenue number divided by the Transactions figure.

In order words, we take all the Revenue you have received within the period divided by the total count of Transactions for the same period to give the average value of your transactions.

Refunds

Finally, Refunds is the total amount from your balance that has been returned to the buyers.

This is actually different from the amount sent back to buyers. For example, because your revenue is already post- fees and taxes being deducted, the amount we take from your balance (the net ‘earnings’) is still just a portion of the total (often original payment amount) which is returned to the buyer.

Note that this does not include chargebacks, so if you receive chargebacks they will not be taken into account in this figure.