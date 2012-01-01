Need more help?

ProfitWell currently integrates with the following subscription billing and management providers:
- Stripe Billing
- Zuora
- Chargify
- Braintree Subscriptions
- Recharge
- Recurly
- Chargebee
If you're not using any of these - you have a few options:
- Manually add customers within ProfitWell - best for teams with a low volume of transactions
- The ProfitWell Transactions API - best for teams with a high volume of transactions and dev resources
- Google Sheets via Zapier - best for teams that already use Zapier and have a moderate to low amount of transactions
A couple things to keep in mind:
- The customer name character limit is 75
- The subscription_alias and user_alias character limit is 36
If you have any questions—or want to request an integration—please reach out to product@profitwell.com