Need more help?





ProfitWell currently integrates with the following subscription billing and management providers:

Stripe Billing

Zuora

Chargify

Braintree Subscriptions

Recharge

Recurly

Chargebee

If you're not using any of these - you have a few options:

Manually add customers within ProfitWell - best for teams with a low volume of transactions

The ProfitWell Transactions API - best for teams with a high volume of transactions and dev resources

Google Sheets via Zapier - best for teams that already use Zapier and have a moderate to low amount of transactions

A couple things to keep in mind:

The customer name character limit is 75

The subscription_alias and user_alias character limit is 36

If you have any questions—or want to request an integration—please reach out to product@profitwell.com







