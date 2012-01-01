Need more help?

ForwardAugust 8th: We unveil what’s coming next for Paddle’s products   Join us
Setup

Connecting Recurly to your ProfitWell Account

Connecting your Recurly account to ProfitWell is super easy.

  1. Log into ProfitWell and navigate to the integrations tab
  2. Select Recurly
  3. Navigate over to settings

Add in your Site URL and API Key associated with the Recurly site

The site URL is the first part of the domain when you're logged into Recurly, ie. if the url is profitwell.recurly.com, the site name is profitwell

Under the left side navigation menu, go to Developers > API Credentials. You can generate a new key for ProfitWell.

  1. Wait for your data to ingest into ProfitWell. This process usually takes a couple hours.

Any questions? Reach out to product@profitwell.com

