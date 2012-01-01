Need more help?

We have a way for you to connect your Zuora account to ProfitWell without needing to use the Connect app — and in fact, this is the preferred method for the time being, as the Connect marketplace has been experiencing some issues lately.
This involves creating an API-only user in Zuora, which we can then use to ingest your data.
Creating a Zuora API User
- At the top right of your main Zuora dashboard, click Settings, then Administration Settings
- Click Manage Users
- In Manage Users, click the Add Single User button at the top right
- On the “Add Single User” form, create a new user with the following credentials.
Insert your company name where you see “company_name”.
1. Work Email: product+company_name@profitwell.com
2. Login Name: product+company_name@profitwell.com
3. Zuora Platform Role: API User
Once you've done this, please email product@profitwell.com and we'll get you set up!