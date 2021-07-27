Need more help?

Once you have used your Zapier integration with Google Sheets to create new customers within ProfitWell, you can now upgrade or downgrade these existing customers.

You should already have filled out this following template to create new customers. Now go to the second tab under "Upgrade/Downgrade" to continue.

Tutorial

Tutorial video coming soon. Reach out to product@profitwell.com in the meantime with any questions.

Instructions

Hit "Make a Zap" Rename your Zap

For TRIGGER: select "Google Sheets" as the app.

For TRIGGER EVENT: select "New Spreadsheet Row". Authenticate into Google Sheets if you haven't already Set up trigger spreadsheet and worksheet - the worksheet should say "Upgrade/Downgrade" If you decide to TEST TRIGGER, then there should be a spreadsheet row found When setting up the ACTION, select "ProfitWell" as the APP EVENT and "Upgrade/Downgrade Subscription" as ACTION EVENT

Authenticate into ProfitWell

When asked to provide keys, you can find them under the Integrations page, on the second tab of "API Keys/Dev Kit" - it will be the private token that you need to reveal by hitting the eye icon For setting up the action, you can map each field to the corresponding Google Sheet field (NOTE: STATUS can be left empty)

You can test your Zap if you'd like, then turn on your Zap!

Key Points to Note