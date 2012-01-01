Need more help?

Connecting your Recharge account to ProfitWell is super easy.

Log into ProfitWell and navigate to the integrations tab Select Recharge Navigate over to settings

Navigate to Integrations in the top navigation bar and click on API tokens on the right-hand corner of the dashboard.

Paste in an API key from Recharge. We need read-access on all of the items below for metrics. If you're using Retain, we'll need write-access.

4. Wait for your data to ingest into ProfitWell. This process usually takes a couple hours.

Any questions? Reach out to support@profitwell.zendesk.com