ForwardAugust 8th: We unveil what’s coming next for Paddle’s products   Join us
HelpProfitWell MetricsSetupGet Started

Setup

Connecting your ProfitWell account to Recharge

Connecting your Recharge account to ProfitWell is super easy.

  1. Log into ProfitWell and navigate to the integrations tab
  2. Select Recharge
  4. Navigate over to settings

Navigate to Integrations in the top navigation bar and click on API tokens on the right-hand corner of the dashboard.

Paste in an API key from Recharge. We need read-access on all of the items below for metrics. If you're using Retain, we'll need write-access.

4. Wait for your data to ingest into ProfitWell. This process usually takes a couple hours.

Any questions? Reach out to support@profitwell.zendesk.com

Need more help?

Login to your Paddle account to chat directly with our Seller Support Team or…

Email usConnect via Twitter