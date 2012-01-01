Need more help?

Connecting your Recharge account to ProfitWell is super easy.
- Log into ProfitWell and navigate to the integrations tab
- Select Recharge
- Navigate over to settings
Navigate to Integrations in the top navigation bar and click on API tokens on the right-hand corner of the dashboard.
Paste in an API key from Recharge. We need read-access on all of the items below for metrics. If you're using Retain, we'll need write-access.
4. Wait for your data to ingest into ProfitWell. This process usually takes a couple hours.
Any questions? Reach out to support@profitwell.zendesk.com